Best Neutral-Site Games in 2021 College Football Season

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Especially early in the regular season, neutral-site games are an important part of the college football calendar.

In 2021, the September clash between national title front-runners Clemson and Georgia is the biggest game in this category. Several other top-ranked teams—Alabama, Texas, Notre Dame and Wisconsin—have marquee neutral-site games, too.

As always, there are also traditional rivalry games: Oklahoma/Texas, Florida/Georgia and Army/Navy. Additionally, the 2021 season has a couple of interesting locations.

The following list highlights the best neutral-site matchups based on the teams involved and the uniqueness of the location.