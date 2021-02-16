10 Teams That Actually Have a Chance to Win the 2021 College Football Playoff

0 of 10

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The 2021 College Football Playoff is many months away, but history says we already have a strong indication of who will win the national championship.

Every year, several teams are dramatically overrated or undervalued heading into the season. From an accountability perspective, it can be humorous—or even nauseating—to see which personal projections end up looking like disasters.

However, the national champion is often in the Top 10 of the preseason AP poll. In the last 20 years, the champion has only held a Nos. 11-15 ranking three times and once fallen outside the Top 20.

While the list is subjective, programs with the strongest perception in the preseason indeed tend to be the most competitive.