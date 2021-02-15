    UFC's 'Skyscraper' Stefan Struve Retires After Damages from Viral Infection

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 15, 2021

    Stefan Struve is checked out by a doctor after absorbing a low blow by Ben Rothwell during their mixed martial arts bout at UFC Fight Night, Saturday, December 7, 2019, in Washington, D.C. Rothwell won via 2nd round stoppage. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
    Gregory Payan/Associated Press

    Stefan Struve announced his retirement from the UFC on Monday, citing the lingering effects of a viral infection he suffered last May.

    Struve, the tallest fighter in UFC history at 7'0", said the inner ear issue caused permanent damage that affected him in his loss to Tai Tuivasa at UFC 254 in October 2020.

    "Unfortunately after the fight, some of the issues came back after being hit by a punch on the right ear; it was a punch that should not be an issue normally," Struve said.

    Struve, 32, said the lingering effects do not cause him issues in his everyday life. However, they do make it impossible for him to put his body through the necessary training to be ready for a UFC bout.

    "I have no big issues when I'm just doing my everyday things and training on a normal level, to be healthy and in shape. The extreme intensity I have to put my body through in training camp to get ready for fights I can't do anymore though," Struve said.

    Struve went 29-13 during his MMA career and finished his career with five losses in his last six bouts. His most notable victory was a 2012 triumph over Stipe Miocic.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Monday Morning UFC Reactions 🗣️

      Will Usman-Masvidal 2 happen? Our team tackles that question and more 📲

      Monday Morning UFC Reactions 🗣️
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Monday Morning UFC Reactions 🗣️

      Kelsey McCarson
      via Bleacher Report

      Usman Earns Bonus Prize Money After TKOing Burns

      Usman Earns Bonus Prize Money After TKOing Burns
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Usman Earns Bonus Prize Money After TKOing Burns

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Call Kamaru Usman Boring at Your Own Risk

      The champ showed he's not the 'boring' fighter people think he is with TKO of Gilbert Burns ➡️

      Call Kamaru Usman Boring at Your Own Risk
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Call Kamaru Usman Boring at Your Own Risk

      Scott Harris
      via Bleacher Report

      Fights We Need to See After UFC 258

      Six fights the UFC matchmakers should line up next

      Fights We Need to See After UFC 258
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Fights We Need to See After UFC 258

      Tom Taylor
      via Bleacher Report