Watch Adam Cole Kick Finn Balor, Turn on Kyle O'Reilly at WWE NXT TakeOver

Credit: WWE.com

NXT's most successful stable may be no more.

Undisputed Era came to Finn Balor's aid after Balor successfully defended the NXT Championship against Pete Dunne in the main event of NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day on Sunday.

Kyle O'Reilly showed respect toward the champion, reflecting the respect they share from their epic clashes at NXT TakeOver 31 and the New Year's Evil special. Adam Cole, however, delivered superkicks to both O'Reilly and Balor.

Undisputed Era has won everything there is to win in NXT. The downside to that is that jealously could rear its ugly head when all of the gold inevitably left the group. In this case, Cole might see O'Reilly as a hindrance in his desire to once again be the NXT champion.

It's not all that dissimilar from when Triple H excommunicated Randy Orton from Evolution one night after Orton won the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam 2004. With a world title around his waist, Orton became a rival rather than an ally for Triple H.

Cole may have viewed O'Reilly differently the moment O'Reilly started chasing Balor's belt.

His actions will have massive ramifications, and fans will be eagerly awaiting Wednesday's show for some answers.