    Ex-Titans LB Wesley Woodyard Details Rescuing a Father, Son from Flipped Car

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 15, 2021

    Tennessee Titans inside linebacker Wesley Woodyard talks with reporters as players clean out their lockers Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans lost the AFC Championship NFL football game Sunday to the Kansas City Chiefs 35-24. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
    Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

    Former Denver Broncos and Tennessee Titans linebacker Wesley Woodyard played the role of hero when he was driving on U.S. Route 27.

    He tweeted Friday that he saw a car driving the other direction flip over. Rather than continue driving or even call the authorities, his "hero mode kicked in" as he rushed to the scene to help a father and his son out of the car.

    Woodyard described the situation as "scary."

    The 34-year-old played collegiately at Kentucky before a 12-year NFL career that was split between the Broncos and Titans.

    He suited up in Denver from 2008 to 2013 and Tennessee from 2014 to 2019 and made more than 100 tackles in three different seasons.

    Woodyard did not play during the 2020 campaign after becoming a free agent.

    Fortunately for the father and son who were in the other car, it appears as if his instincts are still as good as they ever were in his prime.

