    LeBron James, Lakers Routed by Nuggets as Anthony Davis Exits with Injury

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 15, 2021

    Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, center, looks to pass the ball as Los Angeles Lakers center Marc Gasol, left, and forward LeBron James defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    David Zalubowski/Associated Press

    The Denver Nuggets were no match for the Los Angeles Lakers in last season's Western Conference Finals, but they were Sunday.

    After losing to the defending champions earlier this month, the Nuggets turned in an impressive bounce-back effort with a 122-105 win in the latest showdown at Ball Arena. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray led the way for the victors, who improved to 15-11 with their third consecutive win.

    An impressive showing from LeBron James wasn't enough for the 21-7 Lakers, who saw their seven-game winning streak come to an end. 

    More concerning than the result was the fact Anthony Davis left early with an Achilles injury.

            

    Notable Player Stats

    • Nikola Jokic, C, DEN: 23 PTS, 16 REB, 10 AST
    • Jamal Murray, G, DEN: 25 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST
    • Zeke Nnaji, F, DEN: 16 PTS, 3 REB, 4-of-5 3PT
    • LeBron James, F, LAL: 22 PTS, 10 REB, 9 AST
    • Kyle Kuzma, F, LAL: 19 PTS, 8 REB
    • Anthony Davis, F, LAL: 15 PTS, 4 REB
    What's Next? 

    Both teams are on the road Tuesday when the Lakers take on the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Nuggets face the Boston Celtics.

                

