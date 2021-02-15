LeBron James, Lakers Routed by Nuggets as Anthony Davis Exits with Injury

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Denver Nuggets were no match for the Los Angeles Lakers in last season's Western Conference Finals, but they were Sunday.

After losing to the defending champions earlier this month, the Nuggets turned in an impressive bounce-back effort with a 122-105 win in the latest showdown at Ball Arena. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray led the way for the victors, who improved to 15-11 with their third consecutive win.

An impressive showing from LeBron James wasn't enough for the 21-7 Lakers, who saw their seven-game winning streak come to an end.

More concerning than the result was the fact Anthony Davis left early with an Achilles injury.

Notable Player Stats

Nikola Jokic, C, DEN: 23 PTS, 16 REB, 10 AST

Jamal Murray, G, DEN: 25 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST

Zeke Nnaji, F, DEN: 16 PTS, 3 REB, 4-of-5 3PT

LeBron James, F, LAL: 22 PTS, 10 REB, 9 AST

Kyle Kuzma, F, LAL: 19 PTS, 8 REB

Anthony Davis, F, LAL: 15 PTS, 4 REB

What's Next?

Both teams are on the road Tuesday when the Lakers take on the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Nuggets face the Boston Celtics.

This article will be updated shortly to provide more information on this game.

