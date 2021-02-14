    Carson Wentz Trade Rumors: 'Nothing Is Imminent'; Zach Ertz Linked to Package

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 14, 2021
    ARCHIVO.- Foto del 6 de diciembre del 2020 FILE - El quarterback de los Eagles de Filadelfia Carson Wentz se prepara para el duelo ante los Packers de Green Bay. El miércoles 10 de febrero del 2021 la NFL se prepara para el frenesí de la agencia libre en el que varios quarterbacks podrían estar en juego, aunque el salario máximo que se verá afectado por la pandemia de coronavirus influirá en las decisiones. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke, File)
    Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

    The Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly in a "holding pattern" with Carson Wentz and "nothing is imminent on a deal," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Sunday on SportsCenter.

    "As one source involved told me, 'what's the rush?' His guaranteed money at $10 million roster bonus is not due until mid-March. So these teams are sort of sitting back, waiting this out knowing the Eagles originally wanted a huge haul they don't want to give."

    Wentz's 2021 salary becomes fully guaranteed on March 20 featuring a $34.7 million cap hit, per Spotrac.

    Fowler also noted tight end Zach Ertz could be included in a trade package along with Wentz.

    "They're good buddies, they could go somewhere together," he noted.

    "The Eagles have been seeking a large return for Wentz, reportedly asking for a Matthew Stafford package," ESPN's Adam Schefter previously reported on Get Up.

    The Los Angeles Rams sent Goff plus two first-round picks and a third-round pick in exchange for Stafford.

    Video Play Button
    This asking price might be ambitious based on what Wentz showed in 2020. The 28-year-old led the NFL with 15 interceptions despite playing only 12 games, finishing with a career-low 72.8 quarterback rating. He was eventually benched in favor of 2020 second-round pick Jalen Hurts.

    Philadelphia could trade the veteran along with Ertz, who had a career-low 335 receiving yards in 2020, and start fresh with Hurts and tight end Dallas Goedert as key parts of the offense.

    Including Ertz in a trade would also help clear $4.7 million worth of cap, per Spotrac. The Eagles would save $8.25 million if he is traded or released after June 1.

    The Eagles can remain patient trying to find the perfect trade to set the team up for the future.

