Carson Wentz Trade Rumors: 'Nothing Is Imminent'; Zach Ertz Linked to Package

The Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly in a "holding pattern" with Carson Wentz and "nothing is imminent on a deal," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Sunday on SportsCenter.

"As one source involved told me, 'what's the rush?' His guaranteed money at $10 million roster bonus is not due until mid-March. So these teams are sort of sitting back, waiting this out knowing the Eagles originally wanted a huge haul they don't want to give."

Wentz's 2021 salary becomes fully guaranteed on March 20 featuring a $34.7 million cap hit, per Spotrac.

Fowler also noted tight end Zach Ertz could be included in a trade package along with Wentz.

"They're good buddies, they could go somewhere together," he noted.



"The Eagles have been seeking a large return for Wentz, reportedly asking for a Matthew Stafford package," ESPN's Adam Schefter previously reported on Get Up.

The Los Angeles Rams sent Goff plus two first-round picks and a third-round pick in exchange for Stafford.

This asking price might be ambitious based on what Wentz showed in 2020. The 28-year-old led the NFL with 15 interceptions despite playing only 12 games, finishing with a career-low 72.8 quarterback rating. He was eventually benched in favor of 2020 second-round pick Jalen Hurts.

Philadelphia could trade the veteran along with Ertz, who had a career-low 335 receiving yards in 2020, and start fresh with Hurts and tight end Dallas Goedert as key parts of the offense.

Including Ertz in a trade would also help clear $4.7 million worth of cap, per Spotrac. The Eagles would save $8.25 million if he is traded or released after June 1.

The Eagles can remain patient trying to find the perfect trade to set the team up for the future.