Final Picks for Drew McIntyre, Asuka and WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 Card

Credit: WWE.com

With Paul Heyman's help, Roman Reigns found a loophole that prevented him from having to defend the Universal Championship inside the Elimination Chamber. All that was required was that he put the title on the line at the event itself, but not necessarily in the brutal cage match.

That fantastic bit of character work is why The Tribal Chief is so great and the way this all plays out will undoubtedly reflect that story.

It makes no sense for Jey Uso, Reigns' ally, to win this. Nor would King Corbin or Sami Zayn winning make sense, as they're heels and this is a babyface wrestler's gig.

One of the three faces on the left in the picture above needs to win so that they will be beaten down prior to the title match. Reigns, fresh from not having gone through the prior battle, will easily retain in an entirely unfair set of circumstances.

As far as who should be the best patsy, it's Cesaro. Daniel Bryan makes the most sense for being the biggest star of the bunch and Kevin Owens has unfinished business, but Bryan's best left for a different title match down the line and Owens has already had his fair share.

Cesaro, on the other hand, would be an interesting newcomer to the title hunt. He's fresh to the one-on-one title match scene and fans would easily get behind him putting up a fight against The Tribal Chief.

It may be asking too much for WWE to finally pull that trigger, but it's worth getting your hopes up this time.

Prediction: Cesaro wins the Elimination Chamber match and loses to Reigns for the title.