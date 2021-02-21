Final Picks for Drew McIntyre, Asuka and WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 Card

Final Picks for Drew McIntyre, Asuka and WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 CardFebruary 21, 2021
The most treacherous bump in the Road to WrestleMania 37 looks to be Elimination Chamber 2021, as even the planned lineup of matches took a hit before it could happen!
Despite how this should be one of the most planned out events during the most important stretch of the year, WWE found most of the card needing alterations just days ahead of time, leaving fans questioning what will even be on the show.
At least for now, two of the titular cage matches are advertised with the WWE Championship on the line as well as an immediate shot at the Universal Championship. Other belts are up for grabs and no matter what happens, it should have major ramifications for the biggest show of the year.
Before the pay-per-view begins, let's go through one final round of picks and predictions for WWE Elimination Chamber 2021!
Universal Championship Elimination Chamber and Roman Reigns Title Defense
With Paul Heyman's help, Roman Reigns found a loophole that prevented him from having to defend the Universal Championship inside the Elimination Chamber. All that was required was that he put the title on the line at the event itself, but not necessarily in the brutal cage match.
That fantastic bit of character work is why The Tribal Chief is so great and the way this all plays out will undoubtedly reflect that story.
It makes no sense for Jey Uso, Reigns' ally, to win this. Nor would King Corbin or Sami Zayn winning make sense, as they're heels and this is a babyface wrestler's gig.
One of the three faces on the left in the picture above needs to win so that they will be beaten down prior to the title match. Reigns, fresh from not having gone through the prior battle, will easily retain in an entirely unfair set of circumstances.
As far as who should be the best patsy, it's Cesaro. Daniel Bryan makes the most sense for being the biggest star of the bunch and Kevin Owens has unfinished business, but Bryan's best left for a different title match down the line and Owens has already had his fair share.
Cesaro, on the other hand, would be an interesting newcomer to the title hunt. He's fresh to the one-on-one title match scene and fans would easily get behind him putting up a fight against The Tribal Chief.
It may be asking too much for WWE to finally pull that trigger, but it's worth getting your hopes up this time.
Prediction: Cesaro wins the Elimination Chamber match and loses to Reigns for the title.
United States Championship Triple Threat Match
The original match scheduled for the United States Championship was a Triple Threat with Bobby Lashley defending against Riddle and Keith Lee. However, multiple times on Monday Night Raw, WWE alluded to injuries that could prevent Lee from competing.
Nothing has been clarified one way or the other about Lee's standing. That may equally be a sign that he's good to go, so there's nothing to announce, or an omen that he's not going to wrestle and WWE doesn't want fans to know this will just be the fourth time Lashley and Riddle go at it one-on-one.
If the latter scenario happens, it's an easy call that Lashley retains his title just as he's done every other time.
If Lee is in the match, though, that becomes less of a guarantee. It's still very likely, as Lashley could retain by making Riddle tap out just so Lee can still have a singles match down the line. Or, Lee could upset the odds and overcome Lashley, who has been a very dominant champion the past few months.
Since Lee might not even be involved, the smart bet is to stick with the champion who has been protected rather well and hasn't lost many times in the past year.
Prediction: Lashley retains.
Raw Women's Championship Match
Just as it isn't clear if Lee is in the United States Championship match, nothing has been announced for what WWE has in store with the Raw Women's Championship.
Originally, Asuka was set to defend her title against Lacey Evans. However, Evans revealed she's pregnant, so she's out of the match.
Rather than come up with a replacement on Raw or announce who would take her spot by the time SmackDown aired, WWE has kept hush. Is that to keep it a mystery and hope fans will tune in to find out, or is it because WWE still has no idea what to do and is waiting until the last minute to come up with a solution?
Without knowing if The Empress of Tomorrow even has a match here, let alone who she's fighting, it's difficult to predict with any certainty. However, if she finds herself standing opposite the ring from Charlotte Flair, history has shown The Queen is always the favorite to win any match, particularly if the title is on the line.
Prediction: Flair wins the title if she's involved. If Asuka fights someone like Peyton Royce, she'll retain.
Women's Tag Team Championship Match
Lana and Naomi won the right to become the No. 1 contenders for the tag team titles. Then, Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez won the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic to earn a title shot of their own, scheduled for the March 3 edition of NXT.
Somehow, though, with Carmella's sommelier Reginald pinning Nia Jax, that's earned Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair a shot at the belts before the other two teams.
It defies logic, but the reality is that this isn't about the tag team titles at all. This is just a means to get The Boss and The EST of WWE on the card in general.
Jax and Baszler are a means to an end. They will wrestle a match to eat up some time and by the end of the segment, Banks and Belair will be arguing with each other to the point where it will cost them the match.
That will deepen their animosity so when Belair picks to challenge Banks at WrestleMania, there's more to build on, while Jax and Baszler will move to their next opponents.
Prediction: Baszler and Jax retain.
WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match
As great as AJ Styles, Kofi Kingston and Jeff Hardy are, they stand absolutely no chance at winning this match. They're there to hold down the fort, provide some great moments and entertain, but to ultimately lose.
Randy Orton doesn't have too much more of a shot, either. There's a slight possibility he wins and defends the title at WrestleMania against The Fiend, but more likely, Bray Wyatt and/or Alexa Bliss will interfere here and cost him the win.
This is really down to Drew McIntyre and Sheamus.
The former has had a better run in the past year and could very likely run the gauntlet so he looks even stronger heading into WrestleMania. The latter is set to enter last and might have a storyline reason for winning.
If WWE's plan is for The Scottish Warrior to fight The Celtic Warrior at WrestleMania, it's more interesting if McIntyre is fighting to get his title back, rather than Sheamus losing this and simply getting another opportunity we'll all know he'll lose.
Since WWE is expecting fans to be in attendance, the game plan might be for McIntyre to win the title back so he gets to experience that crowd pop he didn't get when he beat Brock Lesnar last year. That's more likely to happen if he wins the title back, rather than simply retaining.
But despite Sheamus being a multi-time former champion and having the advantage, there's nothing saying that's what WWE will do for WrestleMania. It's doubtful the WWE Championship match won't involve McIntyre in some fashion, but it doesn't necessarily have to include Sheamus.
If one party's a shoo-in to at least be in the match while the other isn't a guarantee, it's wise to pick someone like McIntyre to win in this scenario.
Prediction: McIntyre retains.
