Which WWE Champions Are Most Likely to Lose Their Title Before WrestleMania 37?February 18, 2021
Which WWE Champions Are Most Likely to Lose Their Title Before WrestleMania 37?
The Road to WrestleMania has many bumps along the way that can detour a Superstar's chances of making a mark on the biggest show of the year.
No one is more of a target than a titleholder at this time of the year, and belts can change hands at any time leading up to The Show of Shows.
It isn't common for a champion to drop their title in the weeks before WrestleMania, but history has shown no one can consider themselves entirely safe.
Which champions are in most danger of not keeping their titles ahead of WrestleMania 37 on April 10-11, though? Let's take a look.
Extremely Unlikely: Sasha Banks and Roman Reigns
All signs appear to be pointing to Royal Rumble winners Bianca Belair and Edge choosing Sasha Banks and Roman Reigns, respectively, to challenge at WrestleMania 37.
The EST of WWE has only briefly mentioned Raw and NXT since her Rumble win, but she has appeared in numerous segments directly with The Boss. Edge, meanwhile, has had a far more tense interaction with The Tribal Chief than with either Drew McIntyre or Finn Balor.
As such, it's unfathomable the SmackDown Women's Championship or the universal title will find their way to someone else prior to The Showcase of the Immortals.
Banks has no match scheduled for Sunday's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view at present. Her only possible opponent seems to be Carmella, who has already lost numerous attempts to capture the belt.
Reigns is booked to fight the winner of the SmackDown Elimination Chamber match. That should give him an easy victory, and he can claim he's defended his title within the mandatory 30-day window that would take him beyond Fastlane on March 21.
Unlikely: Big E, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler
Most champions this year fall into the category of being a practically sure bet to keep hold of their titles before WrestleMania 37.
WWE should have a general idea of what matches will be on the WrestleMania card by the time Royal Rumble comes around. If nothing is set up at Elimination Chamber to switch a title, it's a sign the company will keep the belts where they are for a reason.
Big E is an example of this. He continues to feud with Apollo Crews on SmackDown, but it would make no sense for him to suddenly drop the Intercontinental Championship to someone who has lost several previous attempts and is not as popular.
If Bobby Lashley has to defend the United States title against both Riddle and Keith Lee at Elimination Chamber, he will be facing the biggest test of his reign yet. However, rumors abound that The Limitless One may be out of the match due to injury. If that's the case, The All Mighty will beat The Original Bro once again.
Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler are bigger and tougher than their current No. 1 contenders, Lana and Naomi. After the amount of times they've destroyed The Ravishing Russian in recent weeks, that shouldn't be too difficult a challenge to overcome.
Drew McIntyre faces the greatest challenge here. He has to outlast five others in the Raw Elimination Chamber match on Sunday, but it would be an odd move for the creative team to pivot to a new WWE champion this close to WrestleMania.
Possible: Raw Tag Team Champions The Hurt Business
The Hurt Business should be in no danger of losing the Raw Tag Team Championship given how great a unit they are, but WWE has been driving a wedge between Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin for weeks.
Almost immediately around the time they won the titles, the story shifted from the quartet being thick as thieves to complaining about each other and prioritizing tagging themselves in.
This is a running theme with WWE. Whenever an act starts working, Vince McMahon and Co. seem to want to split it up, even if there's no plan for how to follow that up.
It would be absurd for The Hurt Business not to enter WrestleMania 37 as champions, but it isn't out of the realm of possibility for new titleholders to be crowned before then.
In Danger: SmackDown Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode
The Street Profits had such a long time on top of the tag team divisions in Raw and then SmackDown that it came as a major shock when Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode beat them on January 8.
The Dirty Dawgs team is comprised of two amazing Superstars, but they don't feel as big of a deal as The Street Profits.
It's only a matter of time before Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins get their rematch, and there's a good chance the belts will go back to them when it happens.
A bigger match for WrestleMania would be something like The Street Profits defending against The Usos if Jimmy Uso is able to return to action in time.
In Serious Danger: Raw Women's Champion Asuka
The only consistent element of Asuka's run with the Raw Women's Championship has been WWE prioritizing other Superstars over her.
Bayley and Sasha Banks took over the spotlight on their return to the red brand last year, while Lana's feud with Nia Jax has also overshadowed The Empress of Tomorrow more recently. And Charlotte Flair's return to the ring took priority at TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs in December.
The most recent focus has been on the rivalry involving Ric Flair, Lacey Evans and The Queen rather than the champion of WWE's flagship show.
The Sassy Southern Belle was scheduled for a title shot against Asuka at the Elimination Chamber PPV on Sunday until she announced her pregnancy on Monday's Raw.
If The Queen is chosen to step up instead, Asuka's time as champion is over. Seemingly, WWE can never resist the temptation to put a belt on Charlotte.
There are several opportunities for the company to crown Charlotte before the second weekend of April and then have her defend the title against someone else at WrestleMania 37, rather than suddenly giving The Empress the attention she deserves.
Almost Guaranteed to Lose: 24/7 Champion Bad Bunny
The nature of the 24/7 Championship means it changes hands incredibly fast. Most holders don't last a few minutes, let alone a weeks.
R-Truth has made the belt his own, though, and the rule of thumb is that whenever he's not champion, he's likely to win it back very soon.
WWE manufactured Akira Tozawa beating Truth on Raw so that Damian Priest could attack the new champion and allow Bad Bunny to win the belt.
This whole act was likely orchestrated to set up something for Saturday Night Live. The rapper is set to be the musical guest on the comedy show this week, and having Truth show up and win the title will give WWE tremendous media exposure.
If WWE does have plans for Bad Bunny to have a run with the belt, he can simply win it right back from Truth moments later.
No 24/7 champion is safe at any time.
Anthony Mango is the owner of the wrestling website Smark Out Moment and the host of the podcast show Smack Talk on YouTube, iTunes and Stitcher. You can follow him on Facebook and elsewhere for more.