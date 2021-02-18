Which WWE Champions Are Most Likely to Lose Their Title Before WrestleMania 37?

2 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

Most champions this year fall into the category of being a practically sure bet to keep hold of their titles before WrestleMania 37.

WWE should have a general idea of what matches will be on the WrestleMania card by the time Royal Rumble comes around. If nothing is set up at Elimination Chamber to switch a title, it's a sign the company will keep the belts where they are for a reason.

Big E is an example of this. He continues to feud with Apollo Crews on SmackDown, but it would make no sense for him to suddenly drop the Intercontinental Championship to someone who has lost several previous attempts and is not as popular.

If Bobby Lashley has to defend the United States title against both Riddle and Keith Lee at Elimination Chamber, he will be facing the biggest test of his reign yet. However, rumors abound that The Limitless One may be out of the match due to injury. If that's the case, The All Mighty will beat The Original Bro once again.

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler are bigger and tougher than their current No. 1 contenders, Lana and Naomi. After the amount of times they've destroyed The Ravishing Russian in recent weeks, that shouldn't be too difficult a challenge to overcome.

Drew McIntyre faces the greatest challenge here. He has to outlast five others in the Raw Elimination Chamber match on Sunday, but it would be an odd move for the creative team to pivot to a new WWE champion this close to WrestleMania.