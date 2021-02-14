Kamaru Usman and the Real Winners and Losers from UFC 258

1 of 9

It was all about intensity.

At the beginning, the ferocity was intense.

At the end, the emotion was equally intense.

And in between, Usman's viciousness was intense.

The reigning welterweight champion worked through the discomfort of meeting a longtime friend and training colleague in the cage, shaking off a first-round buzz to brutalize and stop No. 1 contender Burns in the first minute of Round 3 of their pay-per-view main event.

"Gilbert is a guy I knew from the start. I love him," Usman said. "This is my cage. I'm the undisputed welterweight champion for a reason. When you step into my cage, we have to go to work."

The end came after a right jab from Usman—realigned into a southpaw stance—dropped Burns to his back early in the third round after he'd already been punished throughout the second.

Usman pounced and landed a series of punishing ground strikes, rendering the Brazilian unable to either escape or fight back and prompting an intervention at 34 seconds of the third.

Usman instantly began strutting around the cage while Burns rolled to his knees and sobbed loudly enough to be heard by adjacent microphones.

The champion eventually stopped and knelt alongside his challenger, and the two men shook hands and embraced for several moments as a distraught Burns buried his head into Usman's shoulder.

During introductions, Usman walked straight toward Burns and went nose-to-nose with him, and then refused to touch gloves before the fight began.

"This one was a tough one. A very, very tough one," Usman said. "You cannot discredit what Gilbert Burns has done in this division. But I'm the varsity guy. I'm a whole 'nother savage. He saw that tonight."

Burns had his moment in the first round when he landed an overhand right that briefly dropped Usman to his knees. He arose quickly, however, and though he was hit several more times in the round, he was never again in noticeable danger.

"That's the majority of how sparring went. He can buzz you," Usman said. "Anybody else in this division goes to sleep. I was like, 'Oh s--t, OK. Time to go to work.'"

It was Usman's 13th consecutive win in the welterweight division and the third defense of the title he won from Tyron Woodley in March 2019. Burns had arrived with six straight wins, including a demolition of Woodley in his most recent fight.

"I don't know how a guy who's been this dominant can be underrated, but he's still underrated," Rogan said. "Look at what he's doing to the scariest men in the world at 170 pounds. How do you beat that? The guy's in his prime and he's getting better. He's getting better."