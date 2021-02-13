Georgia's Demetris Robertson Faces Criminal Charges for Alleged Parking Incident

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Georgia Bulldogs wideout Demetris Robertson faces interference-with-government-property and theft-by-taking charges stemming from an alleged incident that took place the weekend of Feb. 5 at the school's East Campus parking deck.

According to 247Sports' Jake Rowe on Saturday, Robertson allegedly removed and maintained possession of a parking boot from a vehicle in the structure.

Interference with government property can be filed as a felony charge, while theft by taking is considered a misdemeanor. Rowe reported the boot is worth roughly $750.

The Savannah, Georgia, native completed his third season at UGA as a fifth-year senior in 2020 and is still undecided on whether he'll return to the Bulldogs or enter the NFL draft. The NCAA is granting an extra year of eligibility because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Robertson signed with Cal out of high school in 2016 but transferred back to his home state after two seasons.

He appeared in six games last year, hauling in 12 catches for 110 yards and no scores.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported warrants for Robertson were issued earlier this week, per the UGA Police Department log.