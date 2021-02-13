    Georgia's Demetris Robertson Faces Criminal Charges for Alleged Parking Incident

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIFebruary 14, 2021
    Alerted 25m ago in the B/R App

    Georgia wide receiver Demetris Robertson (16) carries the ball against Auburn during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
    Butch Dill/Associated Press

    Georgia Bulldogs wideout Demetris Robertson faces interference-with-government-property and theft-by-taking charges stemming from an alleged incident that took place the weekend of Feb. 5 at the school's East Campus parking deck.

    According to 247Sports' Jake Rowe on Saturday, Robertson allegedly removed and maintained possession of a parking boot from a vehicle in the structure.

    Interference with government property can be filed as a felony charge, while theft by taking is considered a misdemeanor. Rowe reported the boot is worth roughly $750.

    The Savannah, Georgia, native completed his third season at UGA as a fifth-year senior in 2020 and is still undecided on whether he'll return to the Bulldogs or enter the NFL draft. The NCAA is granting an extra year of eligibility because of the coronavirus pandemic.

    Robertson signed with Cal out of high school in 2016 but transferred back to his home state after two seasons.

    He appeared in six games last year, hauling in 12 catches for 110 yards and no scores.

    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported warrants for Robertson were issued earlier this week, per the UGA Police Department log.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Texas Lands 5-Star QB 🤘

      2022's No. 2 ranked pro-style QB recruit Maalik Murphy says Texas was the only school he couldn't find a negative about

      Texas Lands 5-Star QB 🤘
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Texas Lands 5-Star QB 🤘

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Georgia Signee Dylan Fairchild Defends His State Wrestling Championship

      Georgia Signee Dylan Fairchild Defends His State Wrestling Championship
      Georgia Bulldogs Football logo
      Georgia Bulldogs Football

      Georgia Signee Dylan Fairchild Defends His State Wrestling Championship

      DawgNation
      via DawgNation

      Lawrence to Have Surgery Tues.

      Trevor Lawrence will get left shoulder surgery this week, but 'should be fine by training camp' (Rapoport)

      Lawrence to Have Surgery Tues.
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Lawrence to Have Surgery Tues.

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Eric Stokes NFL Draft Player Profile

      Eric Stokes NFL Draft Player Profile
      Georgia Bulldogs Football logo
      Georgia Bulldogs Football

      Eric Stokes NFL Draft Player Profile

      Oliver Hodgkinson
      via Pro Football Network