    Knicks Rumors: Mitchell Robinson Out 4-6 Weeks After Surgery on Hand Injury

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 13, 2021
    New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) defends in the second half during an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

    New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson is expected to miss at least one month after suffering a fractured hand on Friday night against the Washington Wizards

    Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Mitchell will undergo surgery on the fourth metacarpal on his right hand that will likely keep him out for four to six weeks. 

    Robinson suffered the injury in the first half of New York's win over the Wizards. Julius Randle told reporters after the game that it occurred when Robinson banged his hand on Randle's elbow when both of them were trying to block a shot by Washington center Rui Hachimura. 

    Prior to the injury, Robinson was virtually unstoppable against Washington's defense. The 22-year-old finished with 10 points on 5-of-6 shooting and grabbed 14 rebounds in 20 minutes. 

    Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau has used Robinson in the starting lineup this season after he primarily came off the bench in his first two seasons. The Western Kentucky alum is averaging 8.4 points and 8.4 rebounds in 27 games. 

    With Robinson on the shelf for the foreseeable future, Thibodeau will likely turn to Nerlens Noel and Taj Gibson as his primary options at center. 

