Tim Tebow Invited to Mets Spring Training for 2021 Season

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The New York Mets have invited Tim Tebow to major league camp for the fifth straight season.

Tebow will be among the Mets' non-roster invitees when the team reports to spring training in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Tebow, who won the 2007 Heisman Trophy, signed a minor league contract with the team in September 2016 after announcing he wanted to pursue a career in professional baseball.

Tebow has hit .151 with one home run in 34 career spring training games. He played in the minors from 2017-19 and appeared in 77 games at Triple-A during the 2019 season.

In 287 minor league games, Tebow has posted a .223/.299/.338 line with 18 homers and 107 RBI.

After spring training last February, Tebow was in line to return to Triple-A. But minor league seasons were canceled in late June because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mets position players are scheduled to report to spring training Feb. 22. Their first game will be against the Miami Marlins on March 1.