Tim Tebow Invited to Mets Spring Training for 2021 Season

Tim Tebow Invited to Mets Spring Training for 2021 SeasonFebruary 13, 2021
The New York Mets have invited Tim Tebow to major league camp for the fifth straight season.
Tebow will be among the Mets' non-roster invitees when the team reports to spring training in Port St. Lucie, Florida.
Tebow, who won the 2007 Heisman Trophy, signed a minor league contract with the team in September 2016 after announcing he wanted to pursue a career in professional baseball.
Tebow has hit .151 with one home run in 34 career spring training games. He played in the minors from 2017-19 and appeared in 77 games at Triple-A during the 2019 season.
In 287 minor league games, Tebow has posted a .223/.299/.338 line with 18 homers and 107 RBI.
After spring training last February, Tebow was in line to return to Triple-A. But minor league seasons were canceled in late June because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mets position players are scheduled to report to spring training Feb. 22. Their first game will be against the Miami Marlins on March 1.
Report: Orioles Signing Matt Harvey
Former All-Star pitcher agrees to minor-league deal with Baltimore