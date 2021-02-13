UFC's Dana White on Gina Carano: 'Leave Gina Alone ... We All Make Mistakes'

Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

UFC President Dana White offered support for former MMA star Gina Carano on Friday after Disney fired her from her role in The Mandalorian.

Disney removed Carano from future seasons of the hit Disney+ show after comments she made on social media comparing the treatment of Republicans in America today to that of Jewish people during the Holocaust.

The Holocaust involved the genocidal killing of an estimated 6 million Jewish people across German-occupied areas of Europe during World War II under the Nazi regime.

According to Simon Samano of MMA Junkie, White called for Carano's critics to stand down Friday, saying: "Leave Gina alone. Listen, we make mistakes. We all make mistakes."

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, who is Jewish, said in an Instagram video that he was "very disappointed" by the comments and called it "completely insensitive" and "tone-deaf" to compare criticism of Republican politics to the mass killings of Jewish people and other minorities during the Holocaust.

The 38-year-old Carano, who was one of the first big female stars in MMA, fought professionally from 2006 to 2009.

Carano fought for World Extreme Fighting, World Pro Fighting Championships, Strikeforce and EliteXC during her career.

She began her career 7-0 with three wins by way of knockout before losing her final fight to Cris Cyborg by first-round technical knockout in 2009.

Since leaving the world of MMA, Carano has enjoyed a successful acting career with roles in movies such as Fast & Furious 6 and Deadpool. Arguably her greatest success came as Cara Dune in The Mandalorian, however, as she had a recurring role and was part of some of the biggest scenes in the show thus far.

Since her firing, Carano has agreed to produce and star in a movie that is being made by conservative website The Daily Wire.