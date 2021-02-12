    Carmelo Anthony Announces Son Kiyan Will Attend Christ the King HS in NY

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorFebruary 13, 2021

    Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony reacts after hitting a three point shot during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic in Portland, Ore., Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)
    Steve Dykes/Associated Press

    Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony announced that his son, Kiyan, will be attending Christ the King High School in Queens, New York. 

    Christ The King has a rich history of producing professional basketball players, including Chamique Holdsclaw, Sue Bird, Jayson Williams, Lamar Odom, Speedy Claxton and Tina Charles.

    Illinois big man Kofi Cockburn, a sophomore center averaging 17.2 points and 10.4 rebounds per game, also played for Christ the King.

    Kiyan, 13, has shown some impressive skills in the past, with this highlight reel dropping in Feb. 2019:

    Carmelo's path to the NBA included stints at Towson Catholic and Oak Hill Academy before a year at Syracuse University. Denver selected him third overall in the 2003 NBA draft.

    Melo has more roots in New York, though, notably spending six-plus seasons with the Knicks from 2011-2017.

