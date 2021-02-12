    Ex-CBB Player Logan Kelley Arrested in Mexico on Suspicion of Murder

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorFebruary 13, 2021

    Basketball through the hoop in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
    BILL FEIG/Associated Press

    Former college basketball player Logan Kelley has been arrested and detained on suspicion of killing 19-year-old Isis Atalia Montoya Romero, an employee of Adelita's night club, in Tijuana.

    Wendy Fry of the San Diego Union-Tribune provided more details:

    "Witnesses told Spanish-language media that the victim was talking with another man inside the hallway of a motel adjacent to the bar when the suspect came up behind her and slit her throat with what appeared to be a four to six-inch folding knife.

    "The clip-point blade had some type of seal and an image of an assault rifle etched onto the handle, according to images of the murder weapon released by police at the scene."

    Kelley allegedly attempted to flee the scene but was detained by security guards before police arrived. Per Fry, emergency personnel arrived at the scene and declared the victim dead with a fatal neck injury.

    Kelley played three games for Rutgers during the 2012-13 season. He finished his career at the University of Montevallo in 2015-16 and 2016-17.

