Heat's Tyler Herro Ruled Out vs. Thunder Because of Hip Injury

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro won't play Monday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder as a result of the hip injury he sustained against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Per Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald, Herro "looked to be in some discomfort" and moved with a limp as he played through the second quarter of Saturday's win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

He was pulled with 3:03 remaining in the first half.

Herro, 21, has averaged 16.9 points and 3.8 assists on 45.1 percent shooting for the 13-17 Heat, who have endured numerous injuries in 2021, as well as absences because of the league's health and safety protocols.

The Heat were already planning to play without Avery Bradley and Goran Dragic on Monday due to injuries.

Neck spasms forced Herro to miss seven games from January 16-27. He returned on Jan. 28 against the Los Angeles Clippers and had 19 points and 10 rebounds.

Herro was forced to miss an additional game on Feb. 11 versus the Houston Rockets because of the league's health and safety protocols but was available to play just two days later in a Feb. 13 matchup with the Denver Nuggets.

Herro, a former Kentucky star, burst onto the NBA scene last year with 13.5 points per game, shooting 38.9 percent from three-point range.

He shined in the Heat's run to the NBA Finals, posting 16.0 points per contest. He dominated Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals versus the Boston Celtics, dropping a career-high 37 points on 14-of-21 shooting.

Without Herro, look for Max Strus and Gabe Vincent to each get more time off the bench in place of Miami's sixth man. Strus has averaged 6.9 points in 14.5 minutes per game, and Vincent has posted 5.7 points in 15.5 minutes per contest.