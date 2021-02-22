WWE WrestleMania 37 Implications of WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 Results

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 set the stage on the Road to WrestleMania. As promised, there were major stakes, huge surprises and some vital moments that looked forward to The Grandest Stage of Them All.

A month past WWE Royal Rumble, the Rumble winners clearly set their path to The Show of Shows. Edge made it clear that he wants to fight Roman Reigns after the despicable action of The Head of the Table.

Bianca Belair tried to win gold with a woman that she has worked so well with in the past, Sasha Banks. However, The Legit Boss allowed herself to get distracted, setting up a serious conflict between these incredible athletes.

The WWE Championship picture was made less clear. In fact, the scene has not been this unclear in several years. After The Miz threw a wrench into everyone's plans by winning the WWE Champion, anyone could be holding the gold by the time April comes around.

All of this was just a sample of what is to come by WrestleMania. These stars worked to make their mark. It is only a matter of time in what happens because of this special night.