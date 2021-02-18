Ranking the Most Likely Heel and Face Turns at 2021 WWE Elimination Chamber

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

The Road to WrestleMania is upon us, and some of the best wrestlers in the world are looking to make the impact necessary to compete at The Show of Shows. It is a special time for so many.

Every year, WWE promises huge twists ahead of its biggest show. That means dramatic heel turns and memorable face turns—swerves that no one could expect.

The first show on the Road to WrestleMania is the Elimination Chamber on Sunday. With this now-set card, WWE has the opportunity to pull many interesting moments that no one will forget.

Cesaro will be competing in the SmackDown Elimination Chamber match against top competitors like Daniel Bryan, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and Jey Uso. In this field, anything could happen, but could we see The Swiss Cyborg embrace his inner hero?

Charlotte Flair and Shayna Baszler are women on the edge, relevant but lacking a clearly defined character. A fresh and dramatic turn could lead to both thriving, but will WWE pull that trigger?

Others on the brink of change at Elimination Chamber include everyone in The Hurt Business. The stable has been dominating but lacks direction. One potential move could well involve Keith Lee.

This show has so much potential, and WWE needs to do something for Road to WrestleMania pushes without any settled matches for the marquee event on April 10-11. Only time will tell what adjustment it does to create the greatest show possible.

Here are some of the more likely heel and face turns at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.