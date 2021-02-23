Bobby Lashley Ready to Win WWE Title, Rhea Ripley Arrives, More Raw Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

After Sunday's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, the February 22 edition of WWE Raw had to follow up on a chaotic ending that saw the crowning of a new WWE champion.

The Miz had to pay the piper this week when Bobby Lashley and MVP made clear The All Mighty was owed the first shot at the title. WWE official Adam Pearce agreed, and the match was set for next week. Braun Strowman tried to get involved, but he was no match for a motivated Lashley.

Rhea Ripley may be the one woman who can save the struggling Raw women's division. A video package for The Nightmare was shown, promising her arrival on the red brand in short order.

Raw has long struggled to build up Retribution thanks to shoddy booking and wasted potential, and Monday's show sold the beginning of the end for this awkward stable. Mustafa Ali reprimanded his group for their loss and he seems ready to leave them behind.

Asuka must be feeling a case of deja vu as she begins another rivalry on The Road to WrestleMania with Charlotte Flair. The Queen cost The Empress of Tomorrow a match with a misplaced big boot, and it seems their feud is starting to open up.

Monday's Raw continued a trend toward the future and The Grandest Stage of Them All. WrestleMania 37 needed moments like this, though some of the booking left much to be desired.