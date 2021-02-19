WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 19

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

The February 19 edition of Friday Night SmackDown was the final show before WWE Elimination Chamber 2021, and that made it one of the more important nights on the Road to WrestleMania 37.

In the main event, the six men who would fight inside the Elimination Chamber to earn a shot at Roman Reigns would battle. Kevin Owens teamed up with Daniel Bryan and Cesaro to fight Jey Uso, King Corbin and Sami Zayn.

Edge wanted to make a statement before Elimination Chamber, and he announced he would open SmackDown. With two Elimination Chamber matches determining the future champions of red and blue brands, The Rated-R Superstar had a major decision to make.

Bayley invited Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the second-ever edition of "Ding Dong, Hello!" The WWE women's tag team champions had many future challengers, including Lana and Naomi as well as Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez, but SmackDown's Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks also had a beef with the champions.

This show had work to do in building up WWE Elimination Chamber. Everyone was sure to have their eyes on this big night.