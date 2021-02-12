NBA Execs: Bradley Beal, Zach LaVine, Aaron Gordon Trades Unlikely Amid Rumors

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Three of the biggest names rumored to be on the trade block are reportedly not expected to be moved prior to next month's NBA trade deadline.

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, rival executives do not believe Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine or Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon will be dealt this season.

Beal and LaVine are both in the midst of career years, while Gordon has expanded his game in his seventh NBA season.

The 27-year-old Beal is putting up MVP-caliber numbers this season with a league-leading 32.8 points per game to go along with 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 2.5 three-pointers and 1.3 steals.

He is a virtual lock to be named an All-Star for the third time in his career, but Beal is receiving little-to-no help from his teammates, as the Wizards own a 6-16 record, putting them 14th in the Eastern Conference.

Beal is signed through next season with a player option for 2022-23, meaning the Wizards don't have to be in a hurry to trade him quite yet.

Like Beal, LaVine is putting up monster stat lines on an almost nightly basis, but it hasn't translated into consistent winning for the Bulls.

LaVine, 25, is averaging career highs across the board with 28.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 3.5 trifectas made per game. He is also shooting 51.8 percent from the field and 42.5 percent from deep, which are personal bests by a significant margin.

The Bulls are at least in the playoff race at 10-14, putting them just one game behind the Atlanta Hawks for eighth place. The fact that Chicago is in the hunt may be enough to dissuade it from moving LaVine.

LaVine is also signed through next season, meaning the offseason could be a better time to trade him if the Bulls opt to do so.

Gordon isn't performing at the same level as Beal and LaVine, but he has been a valuable and versatile player for Orlando when healthy.

The 25-year-old forward is putting up 13.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.6 three-pointers made and a career-high 4.2 assists per contest this season.

He is currently on the shelf with an ankle injury, however, and it is estimated to keep him out of action for between four and six weeks.

The Magic are three games out of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with a 9-17 record, putting them firmly in the hunt much like Chicago.

Gordon is in a similar situation to Beal and LaVine in that he won't hit free agency until after free agency, giving the Magic plenty of time to make a decision on his future.