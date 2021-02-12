Will Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey or Becky Lynch Appear at WWE WrestleMania 37?

Don Feria/Associated Press

The biggest wrestling show of the year is WrestleMania, and the WWE Universe is wondering whether the 2021 edition will feature huge names like Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch.

While they are unquestionably the three biggest names not announced for the WrestleMania 37 card, there is plenty of uncertainty about whether the Superstars will return in time for the April 10-11 pay-per-view.

Each performer would be a major addition to the two-day card, but whether they show up will be one of the primary focuses on The Road to WrestleMania.

Brock Lesnar

The big name most likely to appear at WrestleMania is Brock Lesnar. Not only has he previously worked on short-term deals for WWE, but he has also shown a willingness to come in and work one match and go away again, even as the champion.

If the company offers enough money, The Beast Incarnate will be in Tampa, Florida, for WrestleMania 37.

WWE officials always look to book the biggest card possible for the most important show of the year, and adding Lesnar—no matter how shoehorned his appearance would feel—would be a slam dunk for the company.

With Edge likely to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship, Lesnar should return to WWE programming looking for vengeance against Drew McIntyre, the man who defeated him at WrestleMania 36.

With Shane McMahon teasing tension with the titleholder on Monday's Raw, look for the authority figure to bring back Lesnar on his behalf to take the WWE Championship from the Scot.

Ronda Rousey

One of the biggest questions in WWE in recent years has related to when former Raw women's champion Ronda Rousey would return to television. Her most recent match in the company was at WrestleMania 35.

The ex-UFC star is unquestionably one of the most popular figures in sports, and she continues to post photos and videos of herself training inside a wrestling ring with WWE Superstars, which further fuels speculation.

With Rousey's status as a mainstream Superstar, the fact that WWE is operating a two-night WrestleMania event in Tampa with a limited capacity could be enough for the performer to hold off on her return until the stands are full of fans again.

Add in her stated desire to be a mother and the coronavirus risks, and she is the least likely of the three performers mentioned to make a return to WWE before WrestleMania.

Becky Lynch

Since she gave birth to her daughter in December, speculation has run rampant about when former women's champion Becky Lynch will make her triumphant return to the ring.

On the SmackDown brand, it's clear WWE Creative is building to a main event-worthy matchup between women's Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair and champion Sasha Banks.

Since the SmackDown women's division doesn't need any help, all eyes have shifted to the red brand.

Asuka has been the Raw women's champion for more than 170 days, but her recent run has been lackluster at best because of an odd storyline with Lana and now a loose affiliation with Charlotte Flair. With so much confusion and misused talent, Lynch should make a surprise appearance following Elimination Chamber on Feb. 21 if she's cleared for competition.

The Man's presence would be an instant shot in the arm for the entire WWE product—and the Raw women's division in particular.

The built-in story of Lynch relinquishing her title in May to The Empress of Tomorrow would result in one of the best matchups on the two-day WrestleMania card.

