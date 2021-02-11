Chris Beard Reprimanded by Big 12 After Ejection in Texas Tech's Loss to WVU

Justin Rex/Associated Press

Texas Tech men's basketball coach Chris Beard has been reprimanded by the Big 12 following a theatrical ejection during Tuesday's 82-71 loss to No. 14 West Virginia.

“Coach Beard’s conduct was inconsistent with sportsmanship expectations in the Big 12 Conference,” Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said in a statement. “He is being issued a public reprimand, and put on notice that any future sportsmanship violations may lead to a more severe penalty.”

Beard was not fined for his conduct.

Carlos Silva Jr. and Don Williams of the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal obtained a letter sent from TTU athletic director Kirby Hocutt to Bowlsby arguing the coach did not violate the conference policy on sportsmanship and vouched for his character:

"This letter is in response to your email regarding a possible sportsmanship incident in our men’s basketball game against West Virginia. Your email states that head coach Chris Beard exhibited unsportsmanlike behavior towards the officials resulting in two technical fouls and ejection from the game.

"This incident occurred near the end of the game following some subjective decisions by the officials. Due to the reasons explained below, it is our position that a violation of C.R. 12.3.5 (Other Misconduct) did not occur. Chris Beard exemplifies sportsmanship on the court and towards the officials. Not only does he live it, but he also talks about it with the team frequently. In his nearly five years in the Big 12 he has not received one technical foul until this last game. He speaks to the team and reminds them about the importance of showing sportsmanship not only on the court but also through their communication.

"We take pride in the fact that as a team we have a very low number of technical fouls. Since Chris has been here, we have never had more than 3 player technical fouls in any given season. In his post-game comments, Chris praised the three officials when asked about the officiating in the game.

"Chris said, 'These guys are the best of the best. These three guys out there tonight, not only do I like, but I respect and trust them. But in college basketball, sometimes you just got to fight for the players and that was my decision tonight to do that.' I respectfully will state that it is our position that we have not violated the Other Misconduct policy of the Conference. Please contact me if you have any questions or would like to discuss further."

Beard further defended his actions in his postgame press conference following the loss.

"There was no message there, I just thought sometimes from a coaching standpoint you've got to fight for your players," Beard said. "Obviously college basketball, you guys know the drill—Big 12 policy and all that—I would just say from my point of view the West Virginia player was calling a timeout from the floor...if that call is made we've got a chance to set up our press and still have a chance to play the game."

The conference didn't find that explanation satisfactory. If Beard acts out again in a similar manner, he may find himself digging into his wallet to make things right.