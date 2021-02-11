Kamaru Usman Has Potential to Be Greatest UFC Fighter Ever, Dana White Says

John Locher/Associated Press

Kamaru Usman isn't often listed among the top fighters in MMA, but UFC president Dana White believes the welterweight champion can become one of the greatest of all time.

"He's about to beat [Georges St-Pierre's] record," White told TMZ Sports. "And If he can get through Gilbert Burns on Saturday night, which is gonna be a tough fight, he's a guy that'll just keep grinding, and then one day we're all gonna wake up and go, 'Oh wow!' We're all gonna be talking about G.O.A.T status with this guy."

Usman has won 12 welterweight fights in a row, which ties the record previously set by Georges St-Pierre. White noted the fighter has 16 wins in a row overall dating back to his only professional loss in 2013, which came before he joined UFC.

The 33-year-old first won the welterweight title with a win over Tyron Woodley by unanimous decision, and he has defended it twice with convincing victories over Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal.

It has helped Usman move up to No. 5 in the current pound-for-pound rankings.

Considering No. 1 Khabib Nurmagomedov is retired and No. 2 Jon Jones hasn't fought in over a year, Usman has a chance to continue moving up the rankings.

One issue could be his dominance in the weight class, especially if he defeats Gilbert Burns on Saturday at UFC 258. Usman would have wins over each of the top four contenders, leaving few chances to prove himself unless he moves divisions.

Of course, the lack of worthy opponents could further prove why he is one of the best of his era.