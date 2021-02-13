UFC 258: Usman vs. Burns Fight Card, TV Info, Predictions and More

0 of 4

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

UFC 258 features a crucial welterweight championship bout as Kamaru Usman takes on former teammate Gilbert Burns in the main event from the UFC's APEX Facility in Las Vegas.

Usman and Burns essentially grew up as fighters together before the welterweight champion eventually took his talents to Colorado to work with Trevor Wittman. Since then, Burns has come into his own as a legitimate threat in the welterweight division.

The former lightweight has won four straight since moving up to the 170-pound division. A dominant win over Tyron Woodley sets up an intriguing challenge for the champ.

In the co-main event, 22-year-old Maycee Barber returns to the Octagon after taking a little over a year to recover from an ACL tear. She'll see Alexa Grasso in a fight that should shape the future of the women's flyweight division.

Here's what the whole card looks like along with the biggest storylines heading into the night.