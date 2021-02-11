Daytona 500 Starting Lineup: Predictions and Odds Ahead of 2021 Duels

John Raoux/Associated Press

Thirty-eight of the 40 starting positions for the 2021 Daytona 500 will be determined in Thursday's Duels.

Alex Bowman and William Byron locked into front-row spots on the starting grid from Wednesday's qualifying session. The rest of the drivers will fight for positions on the second row and beyond on Thursday.

The first of the two Duels will decide the odd-numbered positions on the grid. Polesitter Bowman will lead the field for that race, which includes two-time reigning Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano.

The second Duel carries more star power with Kurt and Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney and Brad Keselowski among the 22 drivers.

Hamlin and Elliott are viewed as the favorites to win their respective Duels, but there are a few experienced drivers with longer odds who could carry better value for the pair of 150-mile races.

Daytona Duel Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Duel 1

Denny Hamlin (+550; bet $100 to win $550)

Joey Logano (+650)

Kyle Larson (+700)

Aric Almirola (+750)

Alex Bowman (+900)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (+1000)

Duel 2

Chase Elliott (+650)

Ryan Blaney (+700)

Kyle Busch (+700)

Kevin Harvick (+700)

Brad Keselowski (+700)

Bubba Wallace (+1000)

William Byron (+1100)

Martin Truex Jr. (+1100)

Predictions

Team Penske Wins At Least One Race

Team Penske has a three-year winning streak in the Duels.

Ryan Blaney took first in his Duel in 2018 and Joey Logano captured victories in 2019 and 2020.

Blaney started "Speedweeks" off with a strong run in the Clash, which was run on the Daytona road course for the first time.

The No. 12 car driver was denied a victory on Tuesday after a final-lap collision with Chase Elliott led to Kyle Busch crossing the finish line first.

Blaney may have the best chance of the three Team Penske drivers to win on Thursday since he posted the best speed between him, Logano and Brad Keselowski in qualifying and he has a teammate to draft with in the second Duel.

Keselowski will begin Duel 2 two rows behind Blaney, and both start the race on the inside lane. If they link up early, they could be a formidable one-two punch for the entire race.

Logano may not receive as much help in Duel 1 since seven of the eight cars at the top of the grid are Chevrolets and Toyotas.

If Blaney and Keselowski perform well, they could challenge the Hendrick Motorsports duo of Elliott and Byron, who both start in the top five.

If a Penske-Hendrick showdown occurs, it would be a battle of five of the last six Duel winners. Stewart-Haas Racing is the only other team with a Duel victory in that span.

Given Penske's recent history in the Duels, a bet on Blaney or Keselowski at +700 in Duel 2, or even Logano at +650 to take Duel 1 should be worth it.

Bubba Wallace Extends Strong Showing At Daytona

Bubba Wallace had the fastest Toyota during Wednesday's qualifying session.

In fact, the No. 23 car driver was one of three Toyota team members in the top 12.

Of course, a lot can change between now and Sunday because qualifying counts one lap and the actual race is a 500-mile shootout, but right now, he has the fastest Toyota.

Wallace is expected to have improved results in 2021 with better horsepower under his engine because of 23XI Racing's partnership with Joe Gibbs Racing.

If Wednesday's qualifying session is a sign of things to come, Wallace should be in the mix for a top position in Duel 2.

Although he is not a member of Joe Gibbs Racing, Wallace could receive help from Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. since they are the only three Toyota competitors entered in Duel 2.

Wallace, Busch and Truex will all start on the outside lane, so they could work together to generate momentum off that side of the track to earn an early edge over Elliott, Keselowski, Blaney and Kevin Harvick, all of whom start on the inside for Duel 2.

If Wallace runs well again on Thursday, he could be one of the popular long shot selections to win the Daytona 500, or be a popular pick for top five or top 10 prop bets.

Statistics obtained from NASCAR.com.



