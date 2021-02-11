T-Wolves' Karl-Anthony Towns Had 'A Lot of Scary Nights' Post-COVID-19 Diagnosis

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns returned to his team's lineup after sitting out nearly a month following a positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

After his team's home game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Towns spoke to reporters about how he endured "a lot of scary nights" following the positive test result.

Towns announced Jan. 15 that he tested positive for COVID-19, and he had been out ever since. His mother, Jacqueline Cruz-Towns, died from COVID-19 complications in April. Towns told reporters in December that he lost seven relatives to COVID-19.

The center also relayed an emotional conversation with his niece and nephew upon hearing of his COVID-19 diagnosis, per Melissa Rohlin of Fox Sports:

Towns has spread much awareness about the importance of social distancing, hand-washing, mask-wearing and staying safe amid the pandemic:

He also shared his experiences in a video released in November entitled, "The Toughest Year of My Life":

After the game, he also spoke about how he spent his time while recovering:

The former Kentucky star added that he didn't believe there should be an All-Star Game, which is being planned for March 7 in Atlanta. He added that he felt "guilty" about the treatment he received and that everyone who tested positive should receive the same resources.

In addition, Towns had comments for people who refuse to wear masks.

"People complain about wearing a mask and these front-line workers are in with people dying and you can't wear one? Stop it."

Towns played 31 minutes in his return, posting 18 points on 8-of-15 shooting and 10 rebounds in a 119-112 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

