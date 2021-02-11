NBA Rumors: Latest Trade Rumblings on Kyle Lowry, Andre Drummond and MoreFebruary 11, 2021
NBA Rumors: Latest Trade Rumblings on Kyle Lowry, Andre Drummond and More
The 2021 NBA trade deadline is just over a month away, but it could be somewhat quiet.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported teams are frustrated with the lack of "impact trade targets" available, and one executive told NBA reporter Keith Smith there has been a definite lack of "sellers."
There has been some activity, with the New York Knicks acquiring Derrick Rose from the Detroit Pistons last weekend. But that is hardly a seismic move.
Part of the inactivity could also stem from the fact teams intent on competing—like the Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat—are struggling to build momentum, though that might change with time.
Here are some of the latest rumors on the Raptors and point guard Kyle Lowry, in addition to the Cleveland Cavaliers' impending Andre Drummond decision and the Knicks' thought process after acquiring Rose.
Some Raptors Personnel Feel Team Should Trade Lowry
Kyle Lowry is one of the best players in Raptors history.
Lowry ranks first in franchise history in win shares, making six All-Star teams with the Raptors and helping Toronto to its first NBA title in 2019. He has become synonymous with Toronto Raptors basketball.
However, the 34-year-old is on an expiring contract, and some Raptors personnel feel now is the time to cash in on his trade value. Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer reported a "portion" of the organization believes the Raptors should begin the transition phase in earnest.
The Raptors certainly have the backcourt depth. Though the Lowry-Fred VanVleet pairing has worked well, VanVleet is ready to assume the duties as full-time point guard after signing a four-year deal with Toronto in the offseason. Guys like Norman Powell and Terence Davis also figure to be in line for bigger roles.
Lowry would have no shortage of suitors. He provides grit and energy on the defensive end of the floor and is quite capable of scoring off the dribble or shooting from beyond the arc. The former Villanova standout also makes plays for his teammates and scraps for rebounds.
The Los Angeles Clippers could be after a more reliable playmaker and shot-creator at the point guard position after missing Derrick Rose.
Executives also told Fischer the Miami Heat could make sense for Lowry, who would seemingly fit well alongside Jimmy Butler. The question would be whether the Heat are willing to include one of Tyler Herro or Duncan Robinson in a package. Fischer reported they are not "keen" on dealing either.
Of course, it is entirely possible the Raptors go on a run over the course of the next four weeks, which could mean they choose to retain Lowry. But this might also be their best chance to maximize their return in a trade.
Toronto Showing Interest in Andre Drummond
Although the Raptors could be facing a decision on Lowry, they are also considering frontcourt upgrades.
Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reported Toronto is among the teams interested in trading for Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond, who is on an expiring contract.
Drummond was averaging 18.5 points, 14.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists prior to Wednesday night's loss to the Denver Nuggets. The two-time All-Star has galvanized the Cavs on the defensive end of the floor. He ranked in the top four in both defensive rating and defensive win shares before taking the court Wednesday, per Basketball Reference.
Toronto's need in the frontcourt is quite clear. The Raptors struck out on re-signing Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol, instead settling for Alex Len and Aron Baynes. They waived Len in January, and Baynes has struggled to fill Gasol's stretch-5 role.
Drummond would not be a stretch-5 for the Raptors. But he would be a massive inside presence for a Toronto squad that went into Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards ranked 29th in rebounding. The 27-year-old would complement Chris Boucher—who is shooting close to 44 percent from beyond the arc—while also being an ideal rim-runner.
Cleveland seems likely to either trade Drummond or orchestrate a buyout. The Raptors could be a team to keep an eye on as his market develops.
Knicks Could Move Elfrid Payton After Acquiring Derrick Rose
The New York Knicks have a bit of a crowded backcourt after bring D-Rose back to the Big Apple. But that could change soon.
Ian Begley of SNY.tv reported "at least one team in playoff contention" has inquired about Elfrid Payton, who could be the odd man out in New York's backcourt.
Payton has started all 26 games for the Knicks, averaging 12.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He also started during Tuesday's loss to the Miami Heat, which marked Rose's first game with the team.
However, the Knicks could very well deal Payton so as to free up backcourt minutes for Rose and, especially, rookie guard Immanuel Quickley.
Rose scored 14 points and added three assists in just over 20 minutes of action on Tuesday. For his part, Quickley is averaging 11.8 points despite playing just 19 minutes per contest. They figure to anchor the backcourt for the remainder of the year.
Perhaps keeping Payton would seem more feasible were it not for guards like Alec Burks, RJ Barrett and Reggie Bullock also being on the roster.
If the Knicks can get a decent haul for Payton, they might do just that.
All stats obtained via Basketball Reference, unless otherwise noted.