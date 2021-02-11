NBA Rumors: Latest Trade Rumblings on Kyle Lowry, Andre Drummond and More

1 of 3

John Raoux/Associated Press

Kyle Lowry is one of the best players in Raptors history.

Lowry ranks first in franchise history in win shares, making six All-Star teams with the Raptors and helping Toronto to its first NBA title in 2019. He has become synonymous with Toronto Raptors basketball.

However, the 34-year-old is on an expiring contract, and some Raptors personnel feel now is the time to cash in on his trade value. Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer reported a "portion" of the organization believes the Raptors should begin the transition phase in earnest.

The Raptors certainly have the backcourt depth. Though the Lowry-Fred VanVleet pairing has worked well, VanVleet is ready to assume the duties as full-time point guard after signing a four-year deal with Toronto in the offseason. Guys like Norman Powell and Terence Davis also figure to be in line for bigger roles.

Lowry would have no shortage of suitors. He provides grit and energy on the defensive end of the floor and is quite capable of scoring off the dribble or shooting from beyond the arc. The former Villanova standout also makes plays for his teammates and scraps for rebounds.

The Los Angeles Clippers could be after a more reliable playmaker and shot-creator at the point guard position after missing Derrick Rose.

Executives also told Fischer the Miami Heat could make sense for Lowry, who would seemingly fit well alongside Jimmy Butler. The question would be whether the Heat are willing to include one of Tyler Herro or Duncan Robinson in a package. Fischer reported they are not "keen" on dealing either.

Of course, it is entirely possible the Raptors go on a run over the course of the next four weeks, which could mean they choose to retain Lowry. But this might also be their best chance to maximize their return in a trade.