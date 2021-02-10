Report: Mets Attempting to Trade Dellin Betances, Jeurys Familia Contracts

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The New York Mets are reportedly looking to rid themselves of a pair of veteran pitchers this offseason.

The team is attempting to deal Dellin Betances and Jeurys Familia, according Andy Martino of SNY.

Some of the biggest trades thus far include Cleveland dealing shortstop Francisco Lindor and pitcher Carlos Carrasco to the New York Mets and the St. Louis Cardinals making a move for superstar third baseman Nolan Arenado.



In other notable moves, the San Diego Padres acquired pitchers Blake Snell and Yu Darvish from the Tampa Bay Rays and Chicago Cubs, respectively, while the New York Yankees dealt for pitcher Jameson Taillon from the Pittsburgh Pirates.



Some high-profile talent remains potentially available on the trade market, including Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant, Cubs catcher Willson Contreras and Boston Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi.



