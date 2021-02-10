    Report: Mets Attempting to Trade Dellin Betances, Jeurys Familia Contracts

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IFebruary 11, 2021

    New York Yankees relief pitcher Dellin Betances throws against the Boston Red Sox during the sixth inning of Game 2 of a baseball American League Division Series on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
    Charles Krupa/Associated Press

    The New York Mets are reportedly looking to rid themselves of a pair of veteran pitchers this offseason.

    The team is attempting to deal Dellin Betances and Jeurys Familia, according Andy Martino of SNY. 

    Some of the biggest trades thus far include Cleveland dealing shortstop Francisco Lindor and pitcher Carlos Carrasco to the New York Mets and the St. Louis Cardinals making a move for superstar third baseman Nolan Arenado.

    In other notable moves, the San Diego Padres acquired pitchers Blake Snell and Yu Darvish from the Tampa Bay Rays and Chicago Cubs, respectively, while the New York Yankees dealt for pitcher Jameson Taillon from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

    Some high-profile talent remains potentially available on the trade market, including Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant, Cubs catcher Willson Contreras and Boston Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi.

    For more MLB coverage, be sure to check out B/R's list of best deals to create superstar duos around baseball.

       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Mets Looking to Upgrade 3B

      New York has talked to Cubs about Kris Bryant, Reds about Eugenio Suarez during the offseason (NY Post)

      Mets Looking to Upgrade 3B
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Mets Looking to Upgrade 3B

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Should J.D. Davis Be Entrenched as Mets Everyday 3B?

      Should J.D. Davis Be Entrenched as Mets Everyday 3B?
      New York Mets logo
      New York Mets

      Should J.D. Davis Be Entrenched as Mets Everyday 3B?

      Yahoo
      via Yahoo

      Report: Yanks, Gardner Haven't Talked

      New York and veteran outfielder haven't had any conversations regarding a contract since Halloween

      Report: Yanks, Gardner Haven't Talked
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Report: Yanks, Gardner Haven't Talked

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Former Mets Bust Jed Lowrie’s Career Isn’t Over

      Former Mets Bust Jed Lowrie’s Career Isn’t Over
      New York Mets logo
      New York Mets

      Former Mets Bust Jed Lowrie’s Career Isn’t Over

      New York Post
      via New York Post