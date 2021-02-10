    LeBron James Jokes with Tom Brady on Twitter After Viral Super Bowl Parade Video

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 10, 2021

    FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2021, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James smiles during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls in Chicago. The Associated Press asked eight of the greatest current and former champions, including James, from seven different sports to find out what impressed them most about Tom Brady.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

    It takes a lot to make LeBron James jealous, but Tom Brady may have done just that Wednesday during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' boat parade celebrating Sunday's Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

    After video of Brady stumbling as he returned to land went viral and even prompted the quarterback himself to joke, "Noting to see her...just litTle avoCado tequila," the King said he might have been walking like that, too, if the Los Angeles Lakers had their championship parade:

    With four rings in his illustrious career, James certainly knows how to celebrate a championship, but the Lakers were unable to do so publicly after they defeated the Miami Heat in the most recent NBA Finals because of restrictions in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  

    He just might have to party twice as hard if the Purple and Gold repeat this season, which could lead to some amusing videos and perhaps even some stumbling.

    That would certainly go viral, as well.

