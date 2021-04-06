Jamal Murray Out for Nuggets vs. Pistons Because of Knee Injury

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray has been ruled out of the team's Tuesday night game against the Detroit Pistons, the team announced.

He was previously listed as questionable with right knee soreness.

The 23-year-old has been a major piece of a team that is vying for the playoffs in a deep Western Conference. A 2016-17 All-Rookie selection, Murray has averaged upward of 18.2 points per game in each of the last three seasons, making him worth the No. 7 pick the Nuggets used to draft him in 2016.

Murray has proved durable throughout his career, with a 10-game absence because of an ankle sprain the lengthiest of his career.

In 2020-21, the Kentucky product is averaging 21.3 points and 4.8 assists through 47 games.

He has been hampered by minor injuries in the first half of the season, with an elbow injury keeping him out for one game in December before missing another in February with a knee issue.

After he returned to score 11 points against the Milwaukee Bucks on Feb. 8, Murray told reporters he was "banged up" and "trying to save his body," though it wasn't allowing him to settle into a routine he's comfortable with.

"The only time I shoot the ball is game days, which is really bad," he said. "I don't like that, and it's showing. Getting healthy is a priority and I'm just trying to find a way to get my shot."

After two games back, he went on a tear, averaging 29 points through an 11-game stretch, highlighted by a career-high 50-point outing in which he never attempted a free throw.

With the Nuggets pushing to prove themselves, it's imperative Murray gets back to full health quickly. While Will Barton and Monte Morris can carry the backcourt with help from R.J. Hampton and Markus Howard, there's no one on the roster who can regularly compete at the same level as Murray alongside Nikola Jokic.