Jamal Murray Drops Career-High 50 Points in Nuggets' Win vs. Cavs

Denver Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray matched a career-high with 50 points on 21-of-25 shooting (8-of-10 from three-point range) in a 120-103 road win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday.

Murray scored 50 points twice against the Utah Jazz during the first round of the 2020 NBA playoffs. He hit nine three-pointers in each game.

The ex-Kentucky guard's previous regular-season career-high total was 48 against the Boston Celtics on Nov. 5, 2018.

StatMuse posted some notable accolades following the performance:

In addition, ESPN Stats & Info tweeted that Murray has joined Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal as the only players this season to earn this remarkable feat:

It was the Murray and Michael Porter Jr. show in the first half, with Murray scoring 20 and MPJ adding 21 to give Denver a 69-50 halftime lead:

Murray kept it going in the second half and even knocked down this off-balance three to give himself 43 points:

He skied to the rim to put the exclamation point on his 50-point night:

Murray's 50 was complemented by Porter's 22 points and Nikola Jokic's 16-point, 12-rebound, 10-assist, four-steal outing.