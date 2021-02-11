76ers Trade Targets to Avoid at 2021 NBA Deadline

0 of 3

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

The Philadelphia 76ers are sitting atop the Eastern Conference with no shortage of reasons to feel good about themselves—good enough to perhaps sit out the NBA's trade season.

A fully healthy Joel Embiid is proving to be a full-fledged MVP candidate. Tobias Harris is shining as a ruthlessly efficient second scorer. Ben Simmons is dazzling as one of the game's only true five-position defenders. The beefed up supporting cast is doing its job with spacing and defending. New skipper Doc Rivers is already doing award-winning work.

The Sixers can and should celebrate all of this early success, but they shouldn't use it as a reason to neglect the trade market. They might need more help than their lofty conference ranking would suggest. They have feasted on one of the easiest schedules to date, and their plus-4.2 net rating (fifth overall) reads as more good than great.

Assuming Philly goes searching for upgrades—a relatively safe bet with president of basketball operations Daryl Morey now pulling the strings—it shouldn't include the following three players in its search.