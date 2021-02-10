Report: Karl-Anthony Towns to Return from COVID-19 for T-Wolves vs. Clippers

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns will return for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers after missing the last 13 games due to a COVID-19 diagnosis.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Towns has recovered from the virus and has been cleared to play.

Towns announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 15.

