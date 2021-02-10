    Report: Karl-Anthony Towns to Return from COVID-19 for T-Wolves vs. Clippers

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 10, 2021

    Minnesota Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns (32) plays against the San Antonio Spurs in an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
    Jim Mone/Associated Press

    Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns will return for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers after missing the last 13 games due to a COVID-19 diagnosis.

    Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Towns has recovered from the virus and has been cleared to play.

    Towns announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 15. 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

