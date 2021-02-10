Report: Karl-Anthony Towns to Return from COVID-19 for T-Wolves vs. Clippers

Report: Karl-Anthony Towns to Return from COVID-19 for T-Wolves vs. ClippersFebruary 10, 2021
Jim Mone/Associated Press
Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns will return for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers after missing the last 13 games due to a COVID-19 diagnosis.
Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Towns has recovered from the virus and has been cleared to play.
Towns announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 15.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
NBA: Teams Will Play Anthem
League issues statement saying 'all teams will play the national anthem' after Mavs decided not to play the anthem
Update: Mark Cuban says Mavs will play the national anthem before tonight's game