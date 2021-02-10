    Sheriff's Deputy Alan Strickland Drops Lawsuit Against Raptors' Masai Ujiri

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 10, 2021
    FILE - In this June 13, 2019, file photo, Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri, center left, walks with his arm around guard Kyle Lowry after the Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors in basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif. On Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, the Alameda County District Attorney's Office announced no criminal charges will be filed against Ujiri for an incident involving Ujiri and an Alameda County sheriff's deputy after Game 6 of the finals. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)
    Tony Avelar/Associated Press

    Alameda County sheriff's deputy Alan Strickland dropped his lawsuit against Toronto Raptors president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri on Tuesday relating to a confrontation between the two men at Oracle Arena during the NBA Finals in 2019, per KTVU's Lisa Fernandez.

    In turn, Ujiri dropped his countersuit against Strickland. 

                           

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

