Sheriff's Deputy Alan Strickland Drops Lawsuit Against Raptors' Masai Ujiri

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Alameda County sheriff's deputy Alan Strickland dropped his lawsuit against Toronto Raptors president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri on Tuesday relating to a confrontation between the two men at Oracle Arena during the NBA Finals in 2019, per KTVU's Lisa Fernandez.

In turn, Ujiri dropped his countersuit against Strickland.

