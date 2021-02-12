Top 15 CFB Players You'll Fall in Love with in 2021

0 of 15

Eric Gay/Associated Press

College football waves goodbye to stars such as Trevor Lawrence, DeVonta Smith, Justin Fields, Kyle Trask, Najee Harris and other faces of the sport as we head into the 2021 season.

Luckily, plenty of emerging stars are waiting in the pipeline.

Ahead we've highlighted 15 players who are ready to stake their claim to the spotlight in 2021, including a mix of incoming freshmen, rising sophomores primed for an expanded role and established players capable of evolving.

Some of these names will be familiar as high-profile recruits at major colleges, while others may be a bit further under the radar.

Expect all 15 to make their mark on the upcoming year.