    Bucs Parade 2021: Twitter Reaction, Photos, Videos, GIFs and More

    February 10, 2021

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski, left, and quarterback Tom Brady celebrate after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    Ashley Landis/Associated Press

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrated their Super Bowl title in front of fans in a boat parade Wednesday on the Hillsborough River. 

    There was plenty of enjoyment throughout the day, with Tom Brady even tossing the Lombardi Trophy between the boats:

    When the trophy wasn't at risk, the players were seen dancing and partying on various boats throughout the parade:

    Brady came through in his own multi-million-dollar boat that he purchased in December.

    The players were ready to celebrate even before they left land:

    Some Bucs also took a shot at Brady with shirts immortalizing the quarterback's famous picture from the NFL scouting combine in 2000:

    While the boat parade kept the distance between the players and fans, there was no shortage of people watching along the river:

    Not everyone had a great time as Scotty Miller apparently dropped Chris Godwin's phone in the river:

    It otherwise appeared to be plenty of fun for all those involved.

    The event comes three days after the Buccaneers earned a 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs for the franchise's first title in 19 years.

    The city also held a boat parade for the Tampa Bay Lightning after their Stanley Cup title in September, allowing a safer atmosphere for those involved amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

