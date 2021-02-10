Bucs Parade 2021: Twitter Reaction, Photos, Videos, GIFs and More

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrated their Super Bowl title in front of fans in a boat parade Wednesday on the Hillsborough River.



There was plenty of enjoyment throughout the day, with Tom Brady even tossing the Lombardi Trophy between the boats:

When the trophy wasn't at risk, the players were seen dancing and partying on various boats throughout the parade:

Brady came through in his own multi-million-dollar boat that he purchased in December.

The players were ready to celebrate even before they left land:

Some Bucs also took a shot at Brady with shirts immortalizing the quarterback's famous picture from the NFL scouting combine in 2000:

While the boat parade kept the distance between the players and fans, there was no shortage of people watching along the river:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Not everyone had a great time as Scotty Miller apparently dropped Chris Godwin's phone in the river:

It otherwise appeared to be plenty of fun for all those involved.

The event comes three days after the Buccaneers earned a 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs for the franchise's first title in 19 years.

The city also held a boat parade for the Tampa Bay Lightning after their Stanley Cup title in September, allowing a safer atmosphere for those involved amid the COVID-19 pandemic.