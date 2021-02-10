Brandon Kintzler, Phillies Agree to Contract After Push from Bryce Harper

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Phillies and pitcher Brandon Kintzler reportedly agreed to a one-year, $3 million contract Wednesday.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported the deal came after a push from outfielder Bryce Harper, a former teammate of Kintzler in Washington. Rosenthal noted the Miami Marlins offered Kintzler a major-league deal with less guaranteed money than the minor-league pact offered by the Phillies.

Kintzler, 36, will be playing for his sixth MLB team since making his debut in 2010 with the Milwaukee Brewers. He spent 2020 with the Marlins, going 2-3 with a 2.22 ERA and 1.31 WHIP while recording 12 saves in 14 chances.

The underlying numbers indicate Kintzler got a little lucky last season, with his FIP coming in at 5.00, his highest total since 2015.

Provided he makes the major-league team, Kintzler will likely slot into a middle relief spot. The 2020 season was the first time he served as a team's primary closer since 2017, when he made his lone All-Star team.

The Phillies have gone to work revamping their bullpen after having perhaps MLB's worst unit last season. Kintzler joins Archie Bradley and Jose Alvarado among the team's offseason acquisitions.