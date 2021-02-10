Saints' Top Contracts to Consider Cutting Ahead of NFL Free Agency

0 of 3

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The New Orleans Saints received a bit of salary-cap relief when Drew Brees' base salary for the 2021 season was dropped to $1.075 million.

The Athletic's Katherine Terrell reported on Tuesday that the transaction was officially finalized. The move was first reported by Over The Cap's Jason Fitzgerald.

The restructuring of Brees' contract opened up $24 million in salary cap space for the 2021 season, but the Saints still have a bit more to do to get under the cap.

With that in mind, the Saints will have to shed some expensive contracts, or change the structure of others, to feel less strain on their cap situation.

New Orleans' cap peril could force it to part ways with a few experienced offensive players, which would create larger opportunities for younger players, or pave the way for draft picks to be made at those positions.