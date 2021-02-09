Mike Krzyzewski: Duke 'Not Accustomed to Losing' After Falling to 7-8

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski will admit it.

After dropping under .500 for the first time since 1999 with a loss to Notre Dame on Tuesday, Krzyzewski said the squad was "not accustomed" to the situation it now finds itself in.

"Youth has to be developed, and our program, we're not accustomed to that," he said, per David Thompson of the Fayetteville Observer. "And we're not accustomed to losing. But sometimes you have to lose, take responsibility and build from it."

Per Thompson, Krzyzewski compared the need to wait for long-term results to similarly disappointing seasons in 1982-83, 1994-95 and 2006-07. In the two earlier years, Duke did not play in the NCAA tournament.

The legendary coach brushed off a question about the Blue Devils possibly going to the NIT rather than March Madness this season, which would be their first appearance in the tournament since 1981, Krzyzewski's inaugural season (h/t Matt Giles of FanSided):

"I think, to plan ahead during this season is not a good idea, and also, just to keep your eyes on the road and just try to be as good as you possibly can be. To be quite frank with you, we have not talked about that with our team. So we'll consider whatever. I just hope we have our ACC tournament. ... I'm all for the ACC tournament."

The Blue Devils entered the season ranked No. 9 in the preseason AP Top 25 poll, but they've now lost six of their last eight games. However, Krzyzewski is still confident in the group.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"This will pay off at some point if you stay with it," he said, per Thompson.