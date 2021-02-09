Ray Allen Says Reggie Miller, Not Steph Curry, Is NBA's GOAT 3-Point Shooter

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Reggie Miller is third on the NBA's all-time leaderboard of made three-point shots, but the record-holder believes he's the greatest of all time when it comes to launching from beyond the arc.

Ray Allen explained to Macklin Stern of CBS Sports that the way Miller ran off screens instead of being the primary ball-handler separates him in any debate with Stephen Curry, who's second on the all-time list:

"Steph is more on the ball, the point guard shooter. So it's a different approach to the game. He's an extremely incredible ball-handler, so it's a different mentality when you're handling the ball and not coming off screens. But I look at Reggie Miller and what he did—run off screens and just the fluidity of the game when he played it. For me, he was somebody I always looked up to and thought was amazing at how he performed his tasks.

"Yes, Reggie [is the GOAT] because of the way he set the game up, the way he played the game. Obviously, I incorporated a lot of who he is into how I played. He was the standard-bearer. Without him, we don't have a formula for moving forward. So that's how I view it because it allowed me to do the things that I was capable of doing."

Allen sits atop the leaderboard with 2,973 makes from three-point range, while Curry isn't far behind with 2,612 heading into Tuesday night's action.

The Golden State Warriors legend recently passed Miller's 2,560 and is a two-time league MVP and three-time champion.