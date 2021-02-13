Re-Grading Every NBA Team's 2020 Free-Agent Signings

0 of 30

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

We interrupt your regularly scheduled midseason programming to bring you a relitigation of 2020 NBA free agency. You may return to agonizing over the MVP race shortly.

Enough basketball has been played to render more meaningful verdicts on how each team fared with its signings. Granted, the nature of this season gets in the way of total clarity. Player availability is all over the place as the league plows through the coronavirus pandemic.

Inconsistent rotations and decimated rosters make it difficult to separate matters of fact from those that need more time to marinate. We will try to delineate the best we can. This means grading on a more favorable curve. Nobody is getting an "F." Too many struggles can be traced back to circumstances beyond a team's control.

Make no mistake—the red pen is about to get serious run. Though the focus will be on how 2020 free agents have performed, grades will be impacted by every team's overarching approach. Departures and missed opportunities will not dictate any final tallies in full, but resource allocation is part of the calculus.

Just so we're clear: The spotlight is only on free-agency additions and re-signings completed prior to the start of the regular season. Trade acquisitions are not included in this exercise. First-year players from the 2020 class are similarly ineligible, even though second-round picks sign pacts independent of the rookie scale. Most two-way contracts will fall outside our purview as well. Only notable non-rookies on two-way deals will be discussed or listed.

Get it? Got it? Good. Let's spill some red ink.