    Ray Allen: LeBron James Still Calls to Say Thanks for Game 6 Shot in 2013 Finals

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 10, 2021

    Miami Heat shooting guard Ray Allen (34) shoots a three-point basket in the end of regulation during the second half of Game 6 of the NBA Finals basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Wednesday, June 19, 2013 in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

    LeBron James would have one fewer NBA title if it weren't for Ray Allen, and he seems to know it.

    Allen told Macklin Stern of CBSSports.com that both LeBron and Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra still thank him for his clutch shot in the 2013 NBA Finals.

    "There hasn't been a year that's gone by where either one of them hasn't mentioned 2013 to me," Allen said. "They're always grateful for my input."

    The San Antonio Spurs were on the brink of winning the championship with a 3-2 series lead and a three-point advantage in the final seconds. James missed the potential game-tying three, but Allen got the second chance and nailed it with 5.2 left on the clock.

    Miami earned the 103-100 win in overtime and then clinched the series with a 95-88 Game 7 victory. It was the second straight title for the Heat, but Allen's contributions will not be forgotten.

    "When you win on any level—I always try to impress this upon kids that I speak to—it immortalizes you," Allen added. "You'll forever be talked about. You're part of the history of the game in that organization that you've won with."

