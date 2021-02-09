UNC Men's Basketball Players Apologize After Video of Maskless Partying Surfaces

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

North Carolina men's basketball players apologized Tuesday after video emerged that showed them in attendance at a party without wearing protective face coverings.

The Tar Heels issued the apology in an official statement:

"I appreciate the players voicing their apology," head coach Roy Williams said in a statement. "They made a mistake. They've been fantastic for more than eight months in the way they have dealt with the whole situation with the virus. But they realize they did make a mistake, for which they are paying a very significant price."

The ACC announced that Monday's scheduled game between North Carolina and Miami in Chapel Hill was postponed after personnel from both schools "mutually concluded the game could not move forward."

Per Jeff Goodman of Stadium, Miami "wasn't comfortable" taking the court after Tar Heels players Day'Ron Sharpe and Armando Bacot were seen on video at an indoor party without masks following Saturday's 91-87 win over Duke.

No makeup date has been announced. Miami has six games remaining in the regular season. North Carolina has seven regular-season games left.