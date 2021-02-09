    2021 Big Ten Men's CBB Tournament Relocated to Indianapolis from Chicago

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 9, 2021

    Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren addresses the media in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 12, 2020, after it was announced that the remainder of the Big Ten Conference men's basketball tournament will be cancelled. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    Michael Conroy/Associated Press

    The 2021 Big Ten men's college basketball tournament has been relocated to Indianapolis after originally being scheduled for Chicago, the conference announced Tuesday. 

    "The decision to relocate the tournament to Indianapolis was based on multiple factors. First and foremost was the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches, officials and conference constituents," the Big Ten said in a statement. "Hosting both the men's and women's basketball tournaments in the same city allows for cohesive testing and medical protocols for both events, as well as centralized accommodations surrounding the competition venues."

    The Big Ten women's basketball tournament was already slated to be held in Indianapolis, which will become a central hub for college basketball in March. The city and its surrounding areas are set to host the 2021 men's NCAA tournament.

        

