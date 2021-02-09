WWE Raw Ratings Decrease with Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton; Charlotte vs. Lacey

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Monday night's episode of WWE Raw that featured a main event match between WWE champion Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton saw its ratings decline compared to last week.

According to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline, Raw averaged 1.715 viewers during its two-hour broadcast on USA Network, which was down from last week's 1.892 million.

In the closing match of Raw, McIntyre and Orton battled in a non-title match, but it was interrupted by Sheamus, who turned on McIntyre last week.

Sheamus attempted to hit McIntyre with a Brogue Kick, but McIntyre moved out of the way, with Orton absorbing the blow instead. McIntyre took Sheamus out with a Claymore Kick to close the show.

The opening segment of Raw featured the return of Shane McMahon, who stood in the ring as WWE official Adam Pearce announced the main event of the Feb. 21 Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

Pearce announced that McIntyre would be putting the WWE title on the line against five former WWE champions in Orton, Sheamus, AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy and The Miz.

McMahon acted as though it was Pearce's idea, but it was heavily suggested that McMahon had something to do with it. That could mean WWE is building a McIntyre vs. The Authority-type storyline that culminates in a match against McMahon or perhaps Triple H at WrestleMania 37.

Edge also made an appearance on Raw again to discuss his options for WrestleMania after winning the 2021 men's Royal Rumble match.

He noted that he wants to wait until after Elimination Chamber to make a decision, and Edge cut a passionate promo on The Miz, John Morrison and Angel Garza after they interrupted him.

Also on Raw, Damian Priest, with Bad Bunny in his corner, beat Garza. Styles defeated Hardy, New Day beat Retribution, Lacey Evans scored a disqualification win over Charlotte Flair, Keith Lee defeated Riddle, and both Lana and Naomi beat Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, respectively, in singles matches.

