Draymond Green on Late 3-Point Attempt vs Spurs: 'Smartest Dumb Play in History'February 9, 2021
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green provided his typical level of candor to explain what happened in the final moments of his team's 105-100 defeat to the San Antonio Spurs.
With 8.2 seconds remaining and the Warriors down three, Green heaved up a shot from just inside the half-court line.
The three-time All-Star seemed to indicate his thought process was sound but that the outcome was obviously bad:
Green obviously thought he was going to be fouled on the shot, thus sending him to the charity stripe with a chance to tie the game. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr explained how the plan had a glaring flaw:
Many have commented on how basketball at all levels is experiencing a Stephen Curry effect as players look to emulate the two-time MVP. In case he needed reminding, Monday showed why Green is better off leaving the Curry-esque long-range threes to his teammate.
Draymond Speaks on the Last Shot
Warriors star said it was 'the smartest dumb play in history... Very smart play that ended up being dumb as hell'