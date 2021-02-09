Draymond Green on Late 3-Point Attempt vs Spurs: 'Smartest Dumb Play in History'

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green provided his typical level of candor to explain what happened in the final moments of his team's 105-100 defeat to the San Antonio Spurs.

With 8.2 seconds remaining and the Warriors down three, Green heaved up a shot from just inside the half-court line.

The three-time All-Star seemed to indicate his thought process was sound but that the outcome was obviously bad:

Green obviously thought he was going to be fouled on the shot, thus sending him to the charity stripe with a chance to tie the game. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr explained how the plan had a glaring flaw:

Many have commented on how basketball at all levels is experiencing a Stephen Curry effect as players look to emulate the two-time MVP. In case he needed reminding, Monday showed why Green is better off leaving the Curry-esque long-range threes to his teammate.