LeBron James Notches 28-Point Triple-Double as Lakers Defeat Thunder in OT

No Anthony Davis, no problem for the Los Angeles Lakers, who continued to roll as they defend their title.

Los Angeles defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 119-112 in overtime in Monday's Western Conference showdown at Staples Center. LeBron James notched a triple-double to lead the way for the Purple and Gold, who improved to 19-6 with a fifth consecutive victory.

Though James missed a buzzer-beater that would have won it in regulation, the Lakers cruised in the extra period with the King recording a clutch assist on a Wesley Matthews three-pointer and the final points on a dunk.

An impressive showing by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was not enough for the Thunder, who fell to 10-13.

What's Next?

These two teams play again in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

