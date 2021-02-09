    LeBron James Notches 28-Point Triple-Double as Lakers Defeat Thunder in OT

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 9, 2021

    Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James shoots during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    No Anthony Davis, no problem for the Los Angeles Lakers, who continued to roll as they defend their title.

    Los Angeles defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 119-112 in overtime in Monday's Western Conference showdown at Staples Center. LeBron James notched a triple-double to lead the way for the Purple and Gold, who improved to 19-6 with a fifth consecutive victory.

    Though James missed a buzzer-beater that would have won it in regulation, the Lakers cruised in the extra period with the King recording a clutch assist on a Wesley Matthews three-pointer and the final points on a dunk.

    An impressive showing by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was not enough for the Thunder, who fell to 10-13.

       

    What's Next?

    These two teams play again in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Draymond Speaks on the Last Shot

      Warriors star said it was 'the smartest dumb play in history... Very smart play that ended up being dumb as hell'

      Draymond Speaks on the Last Shot
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Draymond Speaks on the Last Shot

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      New NBA Power Rankings 📊

      We have a new No. 1 team...the Utah Jazz. See where your squad ranks this week 📲

      New NBA Power Rankings 📊
      NBA logo
      NBA

      New NBA Power Rankings 📊

      Mo Dakhil
      via Bleacher Report

      KG Praises Current NBA Stars

      Garnett tells NY Times why players from 20 years ago couldn't play in today's NBA: 'You'll get dropped!' 👀📲

      KG Praises Current NBA Stars
      NBA logo
      NBA

      KG Praises Current NBA Stars

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Should Raptors Trade Kyle Lowry? 🧐

      Sources tell B/R there's 'a portion of Raptors personnel' that believes the franchise should move on from their 'beloved All-Star.'

      Read the latest from our insider 📲

      Should Raptors Trade Kyle Lowry? 🧐
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Should Raptors Trade Kyle Lowry? 🧐

      Jake Fischer
      via Bleacher Report