Report: UNC's Game vs. Miami Postponed Amid Video of Players Partying Maskless

The North Carolina Tar Heels are firmly on the NCAA tournament bubble, but they will not have an opportunity to bolster their resume Monday.

The ACC postponed the scheduled game between the Tar Heels and Miami Hurricanes after personnel from both teams met. The announcement explained both sides "mutually concluded the game could not move forward today."

Jeff Goodman of Stadium reported the postponement happened because Miami was not comfortable playing after video surfaced of North Carolina players Day'Ron Sharpe and Armando Bacot partying without masks following the Tar Heels' win over Duke on Saturday.

Prior to the postponement, C.L. Brown of the News & Observer reported the status of Sharpe and Bacot for Monday's game was dependent on their most recent COVID-19 test.

The players were not the only ones partying following the win over the rival Blue Devils. UNC Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz tweeted a warning that "COVID doesn't take a break for the Duke game" when a number of students celebrated the victory:

Bacot leads North Carolina in points per game (12.1), while Sharpe leads the team in rebounds per game (7.8) this season.

The Tar Heels are 12-6 and had begun to gather some momentum with a 7-2 mark in their last nine games. A home game against the 7-11 Hurricanes that they already beat once this season represented a chance to improve their resume as Selection Sunday approaches.

Greg Barnes of 247Sports noted this is the third time the Tar Heels had a conference game postponed because of COVID-19 concerns. The others both came in January (Syracuse and Clemson).

UNC won the rescheduled Syracuse game 81-75 on Jan. 12.